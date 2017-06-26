News Ukraine

By AP Guatape, Colombia- A tourist boat packed with about 170 passengers for the holiday weekend capsized Sunday on a reservoir near the Colombian city of Medellin, leaving nine people dead and 28 missing, officials said. Rescuers including firefighters from nearby cities and air force pilots were searching for survivors at the Guatape reservoir where the four-story El Almirante ferry sank. 9 dead, 23 missing after tourist boat sinks in Colombia (68)

AP A SpaceX Falcon 9 on Friday launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida and boosted a communications satellite for Bulgaria into orbit. (Photo: Representational image/AFP) A SpaceX rocket carried 10 communications satellites into orbit from California, two days after the company successfully launched a satellite from Florida. The Falcon 9 rocket+ blasted off on Sunday through low- lying fog at 1.25 SpaceX rocket carries 10 satellites into orbit (26)

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. - The Associated Press The Latest on the 14-year-old girl who fell from an amusement park ride. (all times local): 12:55 p.m. A father and his 21-year-old daughter had caught the teenage girl who fell 25 feet (7.6 metres) to the ground from an amusement park ride. Matthew Howard Sr. The Latest: Dad, daughter catch teen who fell from ride (11)

A view of Baku and the Baku City Circuit Share Britain's Lewis Hamilton In Pole For Azerbaijan Grand Prix share Britain's Lewis Hamilton of the Mercedes team will have the pole position in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix scheduled for June 25. The race will be the second Formula One event at the Baku City Circuit in the Azerbaijani capital. Britain's Lewis Hamilton In Pole For Azerbaijan Grand Prix (9)

25/06/2017 Germany reach semis as referee needs VAR double-take REUTERS 25/06/2017 SOCHI (Reuters) - Germany eased into the Confederations Cup semi-finals with a 3-1 win over Cameroon on Sunday as the VAR system was again thrust into the spotlight when the on-field official needed two reviews of an incident to reach the right verdict. Germany reach semis as referee needs VAR double-take (13)