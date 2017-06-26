News Ukraine

Monday,
26 June 2017
9 dead, 23 missing after tourist boat sinks in Colombia
By AP
Guatape, Colombia- A tourist boat packed with about 170 passengers for the
holiday weekend capsized Sunday on a reservoir near the Colombian city of
Medellin, leaving nine people dead and 28 missing, officials said.
Rescuers including firefighters from nearby cities and air force pilots
were searching for survivors at the Guatape reservoir where the four-story
El Almirante ferry sank.
SpaceX rocket carries 10 satellites into orbit
AP
A SpaceX Falcon 9 on Friday launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida and
boosted a communications satellite for Bulgaria into orbit.
(Photo: Representational image/AFP)
A SpaceX rocket carried 10 communications satellites into orbit from
California, two days after the company successfully launched a satellite
from Florida.
The Falcon 9 rocket+ blasted off on Sunday through low- lying fog at 1.25
The Latest: Dad, daughter catch teen who fell from ride
QUEENSBURY, N.Y. - The Associated Press
The Latest on the 14-year-old girl who fell from an amusement park ride.
(all times local):
12:55 p.m.
A father and his 21-year-old daughter had caught the teenage girl who fell
25 feet (7.6 metres) to the ground from an amusement park ride.
Matthew Howard Sr.
Britain's Lewis Hamilton In Pole For Azerbaijan Grand Prix
A view of Baku and the Baku City Circuit
Britain's Lewis Hamilton of the Mercedes team will have the pole position
in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix scheduled for June 25.
The race will be the second Formula One event at the Baku City Circuit in
the Azerbaijani capital.
Germany reach semis as referee needs VAR double-take
REUTERS 25/06/2017
SOCHI (Reuters) - Germany eased into the Confederations Cup semi-finals
with a 3-1 win over Cameroon on Sunday as the VAR system was again thrust
into the spotlight when the on-field official needed two reviews of an
incident to reach the right verdict.
